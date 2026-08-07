Fraudsters are now tricking people into handing over cash and will come and collect it themselves

FRAUDSTERS ARE NOW tricking people into handing over their credit cards or sums of cash.

AIB has warned that a growing number of customers are being duped as tricksters become increasingly sophisticated.

In July, there was a 59% increase in payment fraud cases.

Head of Fraud Intelligence at AIB, Harold Perez, said: “We are seeing a notable increase in the number of customers being targeted in sophisticated text message and phone call scams.

“Fraudsters continue to adapt their tactics and are becoming increasingly convincing in the way they target customers.”

Criminals will often convey a sense of urgency and foster trust.

People may receive a text message claiming to be from their bank or another trusted organisation such as a delivery company or a government agency.

This text message is often followed up by a phone call from a fraudster who claims to be AIB staff, and who attempts to create a sense of urgency to convince the customer to act quickly.

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Once trust has been gained, the fraudster will convince the person to hand over money, reveal security information, or hand over their card or cash.

Customers are being asked for security codes under the guise of cancelling fraudulent transactions. These codes allow a fraudster to enrol new devices and make payments from customer accounts.

In other cases, customers are told that their account is compromised, and they must move their funds to a so-called ‘safe account’. The caller will provide the customer with a new account, which is in fact controlled by the fraudster.

AIB has also seen cases where fraudsters have persuaded customers to withdraw sums of cash, before arranging for this to be collected at an arranged location or from their home.

Criminals may claim the cash is required for an investigation, to protect the customer’s funds, or to be lodged to their so-called new account.

In some cases, customers have been advised not to tell legitimate staff the reason for their withdrawal or transfer.

“We are asking customers to ‘Wait a sec, double check’, before acting on any unexpected request,” Perez said. “A genuine organisation will never pressure you into making immediate decisions about your finances.”

Perez advised any customer who suspects a scam to end the conversation and to contact AIB directly using a trusted phone number.

Customers can also call the 24/7 fraud support line on 1800 24 22 27.