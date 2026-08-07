Council attempts to limit 'vertical drinking' (that's drinking while standing up) in central London

A ROW OVER council proposals to limit “vertical drinking” or ordering at the bar in central London has drawn in everyone from the city’s mayor to the prime minister.

The raft of measures set out by Westminster council aim to tackle overcrowded footpaths outside pubs in Soho and the West End, one of central London’s most populous areas.

Under the council’s new draft licensing policy, pubs applying for a licence should “discourage excessive drunkenness and encourage the provision of more seating in premises that serve alcohol for people to sit and enjoy a drink and order food by table service in place of open bar space that caters for high volume vertical drinking.”

It goes on to recommend that sales of alcohol and food should be “by waiter or waitress service only”, and that “customers [should] be only served while seated”.

It also suggests selling alcohol only to people who are eating a “substantial table meal”.

The proposals have been met with a wave of criticism.

A spokesperson for UK prime minister Andy Burnham told The Guardian: “Busy pubs full of people talking to each other is not a public nuisance, it is British life, and it is thousands of jobs.

“The government is devolving new licensing powers to the mayor [of London] to help support pubs and nightlife.

“Soho did not become world famous by taking last orders early, switching the lights off at 10 o’clock.

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“The prime minister encourages local leaders to work with the industry so that pubs can continue to thrive.”

The UK government will be granting new powers to Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, to allow him to “call in” local council decisions he opposes.

London has a two-tier system of government, with the mayor and Greater London Authority covering the entire city and 33 smaller councils – including Westminster – having jurisdiction over their local areas.

Khan responded to the proposal and wrote on X:

You can’t run a world-famous nightlife district with a village-hall mindset. London’s hospitality and nightlife support jobs, culture and growth.

Even the lead singer of pop band Madness, Graham McPherson, better known as Suggs, has weighed in on the debate.

“Can this be real?” he said to The Times.

“What’s the council going to do then? Provide some benches or sofas when it’s packed?”

Given Soho is so packed these days, where are they going to make the space for horizontal drinking?

“Westminster council, I think, should be put horizontal. I’m pleased to be standing up in a pub. It’s a result.”

Councillor Tim Barnes, who put forward the policy, said that interpretations of the policy that suggest a ban on standing in pubs are “utterly ludicrous”.

“We want people to go out in the West End and have a good time. Our guidance is simply about encouraging venues to manage their customers so people don’t pack onto pavements or excessive drinking doesn’t disturb others passing by.”

The policy is currently out for consultation and comments from residents of and visitors to Westminster. The consultation closes in two days time.