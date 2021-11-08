#Open journalism No news is bad news

The 5 at 5: Monday

Five minutes, five stories, five o’clock…

By Céimin Burke Monday 8 Nov 2021
EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #QUINN INDUSTRIAL HOLDINGS: Three men have been found guilty of the false imprisonment and assault of Quinn Industrial Holdings director Kevin Lunney.

A fourth man was found not guilty to falsely imprisoning and intentionally causing serious harm to Lunney in 2019. 

2. #SCHOOL TESTING: The Taoiseach confirmed that antigen testing is to be carried out in schools. Micheál Martin said that he has spoken with the chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan about the measure, who has been sceptical about their use in the past.

3. #CRACK COCAINE: A new report found that there is a “tsunami” of crack cocaine addiction in the Tallaght and Whitechurch areas of Dublin, with women making up one-third of those seeking help for the drug. 

4. #BUS HIJACKING: Police in Northern Ireland are appealing for witnesses after a bus was hijacked and set on fire at a loyalist estate on the outskirts of Belfast yesterday evening.

Four masked men boarded the double decker at around 7.45pm as it made a stop at Carnreagh Bend in Newtownabbey, Co Antrim and ordered passengers to get off. 

5. #USA: Aer Lingus said that it has sold every seat on its flights to the United States for Monday, as restrictions lift on foreign travellers entering the US and transatlantic flights resume. 

