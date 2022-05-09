The 5 at 5: Monday

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.
1. #SANTINA CAWLEY: A two-year-old girl found critically injured in an apartment in Cork in 2019 died of “forcefully inflicted injuries” having sustained a traumatic brain injury, a court heard.
2. #FINGLAS: A criminal who attacked a member of a rival drugs gang with a machete near Finglas Garda Station in “broad daylight” has been given a three-year sentence.
3. #MATERNITY HOSPITAL: The Government will press ahead with plans for the new National Maternity Hospital, with Taoiseach Micheal Martin insisting that fears surrounding its ownership structure have been “comprehensively addressed”.
4. #DANGER: European council president Charles Michel, who made a surprise visit to Odessa today, was forced to break off a meeting and take cover when missiles again struck the southern Ukrainian city, an EU official said.
5. #THE NORTH: DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson has told British Secretary of State Brandon Lewis that his party will not nominate ministers to the Stormont power-sharing Executive without “decisive action” on the Northern Ireland Protocol.
Your contributions will help us continue
to deliver the stories that are important to you
Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
COMMENTS