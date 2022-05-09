The 5 at 5: Monday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.

1. #SANTINA CAWLEY: A two-year-old girl found critically injured in an apartment in Cork in 2019 died of “forcefully inflicted injuries” having sustained a traumatic brain injury, a court heard.

2. #FINGLAS: A criminal who attacked a member of a rival drugs gang with a machete near Finglas Garda Station in “broad daylight” has been given a three-year sentence.

3. #MATERNITY HOSPITAL: The Government will press ahead with plans for the new National Maternity Hospital, with Taoiseach Micheal Martin insisting that fears surrounding its ownership structure have been “comprehensively addressed”.

Advertisement

4. #DANGER: European council president Charles Michel, who made a surprise visit to Odessa today, was forced to break off a meeting and take cover when missiles again struck the southern Ukrainian city, an EU official said.

5. #THE NORTH: DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson has told British Secretary of State Brandon Lewis that his party will not nominate ministers to the Stormont power-sharing Executive without “decisive action” on the Northern Ireland Protocol.