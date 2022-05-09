#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 15°C Monday 9 May 2022
Advertisement

The 5 at 5: Monday

Five minutes, five stories, five o’clock…

By Garreth MacNamee Monday 9 May 2022, 4:52 PM
46 minutes ago 836 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5758834
Image: Shuttercok
Image: Shuttercok

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.

1. #SANTINA CAWLEY: A two-year-old girl found critically injured in an apartment in Cork in 2019 died of “forcefully inflicted injuries” having sustained a traumatic brain injury, a court heard.

2. #FINGLAS: A criminal who attacked a member of a rival drugs gang with a machete near Finglas Garda Station in “broad daylight” has been given a three-year sentence.

3. #MATERNITY HOSPITAL: The Government will press ahead with plans for the new National Maternity Hospital, with Taoiseach Micheal Martin insisting that fears surrounding its ownership structure have been “comprehensively addressed”.

4. #DANGER: European council president Charles Michel, who made a surprise visit to Odessa today, was forced to break off a meeting and take cover when missiles again struck the southern Ukrainian city, an EU official said.

5. #THE NORTH: DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson has told British Secretary of State Brandon Lewis that his party will not nominate ministers to the Stormont power-sharing Executive without “decisive action” on the Northern Ireland Protocol.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

About the author:

About the author
Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie