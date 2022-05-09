#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 14°C Monday 9 May 2022
Advertisement

Government will press ahead with plans for new maternity hospital

Taoiseach Micheál Martin said there was an urgent need for the new hospital.

By Emer Moreau Monday 9 May 2022, 10:00 AM
1 hour ago 2,495 Views 7 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5758427
Image: Sasko Lazarov/RollingNews.ie
Image: Sasko Lazarov/RollingNews.ie

THE GOVERNMENT WILL press ahead with plans for the new National Maternity Hospital, with Taoiseach Micheal Martin insisting that fears surrounding its ownership structure have been “comprehensively addressed”.

The relocation to a site on the grounds of St Vincent’s Hospital in Dublin has proved highly controversial as, until recently, the site was owned by the Religious Sisters of Charity.

The religious congregation has now transferred its ownership and if the relocation plan goes ahead the State would lease the land for 299 years.

Speaking on Morning Ireland, the Taoiseach noted that the need for a new maternity hospital has been lost in the debate around ownership. “In my view, the current hospital it’s not acceptable. It’s not fit for purpose for the women of Ireland today.

“The new hospital will be a very significant advance on the current hospital in terms of extra inpatient beds. [There will be] a fantastic new, world-class neonatal unit, with far more cots and individual rooms, which helps the outcomes of newborns, premature newborns from as early as 23 weeks,” he said.

When pressed on concerns surrounding the involvement of religious orders in the hospital, Martin said these had been “comprehensively addressed through the Constitution of the new hospital”.

“The directors of the hospital are obliged to carry out all legal services permissible within the State,” he said. “The new hospital will be more secular in governance than the existing hospital has been in its history.”

Last week, St Vincent’s Healthcare Group (SVHG) completed the legal transfer of the Sisters of Charity’s shareholding in the group to a new company, St Vincent’s Holdings CLG, paving the way for the maternity hospital to be built on the St Vincent’s site.

But Cabinet has stalled the proposal to allow for documents about ownership and governance arrangements to be published, and to allow Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly to appear before the Oireachtas Health Committee this week to address lingering concerns.

Campaigners and opposition political parties have raised a number of concerns about the proposed deal, including the possibility that certain medical procedures such as abortions could not be carried out at the hospital because they are not approved by the Catholic church.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

The history of abuse scandals involving religious orders, particularly regarding institutions such as Magdalene Laundries and industrial schools, has led others to say that religious organisations should have no involvement in the provision of women’s healthcare.

The Department of Health has repeatedly stated that all procedures that are currently provided at the National Maternity Hospital under Irish law will be provided in the new NMH if it relocates to the Dublin 4 site.

This includes termination of pregnancy, provision of contraception services including tubal ligation, fertility services and gender reassignment procedures.

About the author:

About the author
Emer Moreau
emer@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (7)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie