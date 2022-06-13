The 5 at 5: Monday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.

1. #BREAKING PROTOCOL: The UK Government is today launching legislation to override parts of the Northern Ireland Protocol.

The Irish government and the EU have made clear that the step would represent a breach of international law and there have been warnings that the move could prompt retaliatory action from Europe.

2. #WAR: Ukraine has said its forces had been pushed back from the centre of key industrial city Severodonetsk, where President Volodymyr Zelenskyy described a fight for “literally every metre”.

3. #BRAZIL: Two bodies believed to be those of British journalist Dom Phillips and Brazilian indigenous expert Bruno Pereira have been discovered in the Amazon, according to the Guardian and local media.

4. #BACK TO BUS-ICS: People’s travel patterns are nearly returning to pre-pandemic levels with new stats showing that public transport use has climbed to its highest rate since March 2020.

5. #NAVAN: The emergency department at Our Lady’s Hospital Navan is to be replaced with a 24-hour Medical Assessment Unit, following years of uncertainty about its future.