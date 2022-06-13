#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 15°C Monday 13 June 2022
Advertisement

The 5 at 5: Monday

Five minutes, five stories, five o’clock…

By Garreth MacNamee Monday 13 Jun 2022, 4:50 PM
7 minutes ago 117 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5789595
Image: Shutterstock
Image: Shutterstock

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day. 

1. #BREAKING PROTOCOL: The UK Government is today launching legislation to override parts of the Northern Ireland Protocol.  

The Irish government and the EU have made clear that the step would represent a breach of international law and there have been warnings that the move could prompt retaliatory action from Europe.

2. #WAR: Ukraine has said its forces had been pushed back from the centre of key industrial city Severodonetsk, where President Volodymyr Zelenskyy described a fight for “literally every metre”.

3. #BRAZIL: Two bodies believed to be those of British journalist Dom Phillips and Brazilian indigenous expert Bruno Pereira have been discovered in the Amazon, according to the Guardian and local media.

4. #BACK TO BUS-ICS: People’s travel patterns are nearly returning to pre-pandemic levels with new stats showing that public transport use has climbed to its highest rate since March 2020.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

5. #NAVAN: The emergency department at Our Lady’s Hospital Navan is to be replaced with a 24-hour Medical Assessment Unit, following years of uncertainty about its future.

About the author:

About the author
Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie