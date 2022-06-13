THE UK GOVERNMENT is today launching legislation to override parts of the Northern Ireland Protocol.

The Irish government and the EU have made clear that the step would represent a breach of international law and there have been warnings that the move could prompt retaliatory action from Europe.

The UK bill is expected to scrap most of the customs checks between Northern Ireland and Britain, creating a “green channel” for British traders to send goods to the North without making any customs declaration to the EU.

We’ll have updates throughout the day: