We’ll have updates throughout the day.
THE UK GOVERNMENT is today launching legislation to override parts of the Northern Ireland Protocol.
The Irish government and the EU have made clear that the step would represent a breach of international law and there have been warnings that the move could prompt retaliatory action from Europe.
The UK bill is expected to scrap most of the customs checks between Northern Ireland and Britain, creating a “green channel” for British traders to send goods to the North without making any customs declaration to the EU.
‘Johnson’s mess‘
The Northern Ireland Protocol mess is Johnson’s mess - and it is about to cause the UK a lot of economic pain https://t.co/eMIzUWQ3cL— Robert Peston (@Peston) June 13, 2022
ITV’s Robert Peston has published a withering take on the actions of the Johnson government and a downbeat analysis of its economic impact on the UK.
“Economic relations with the EU, still the biggest market for our exporters by a country mile, were already bad. They are about to become appallingly bad,” Peston writes.
The Times newspaper in the UK is reporting that British ministers have told the DUP that they must re-establish full power-sharing in Northern Ireland before the bill seeking to override the protocol is brought before parliament.
The paper cites sources that said the UK government needed the unionist party to move as a demonstration, to the EU and the US, that the problems over the protocol can be fixed.
Protocol plans ‘not a big deal’ – Johnson
UK prime minister Boris Johnson says his government’s controversial plans to override the protocol are “not a big deal”.
Speaking to broadcasters on a farm in Cornwall, Johnson said: “First of all, the protocol isn’t actually even yet being implemented. And it’s because it’s all been put into cold storage while we try and manage it, were it to be implemented, it would do even more damage diverting trade and that is upsetting the balance of the Belfast Good Friday agreement.
“We’ve got a problem at the moment, which is in Northern Ireland, the Stormont assembly, the government of Northern Ireland, can’t meet because of the effects of the protocol. What it does is it creates unnecessary barriers on trade east-west.
“What we can do is fix that. It’s not a big deal, we can fix it in such a way as to remove those bureaucratic barriers but without putting up barriers on trade moving north-south in the island of Ireland as well.”
Liz Truss referenced “the people of NI” in her tweet.
However, polling has shown that a narrow majority of people in Northern Ireland believe the protocol is a “good thing”.
Another poll found that 63% of people in the North agree that the protocol provides Northern Ireland with a “unique set of post-Brexit economic opportunities compared to the rest of the UK which if exploited could benefit Northern Ireland”.
Meanwhile, here’s Truss’s tweet about her phone call with Coveney.
The UK Foreign Secretary says the British government “remain open to negotiations with the EU, but we cannot wait to fix the issues facing the people of NI.”
Spoke to @simoncoveney about the Bill we’re announcing today to protect peace and stability in Northern Ireland and uphold the Belfast (Good Friday) Agreement.— Liz Truss (@trussliz) June 13, 2022
We remain open to negotiations with the EU, but we cannot wait to fix the issues facing the people of NI. pic.twitter.com/MRzKviZYQi
Coveney has published a spiky tweet about his phone call with Truss. The foreign affairs minister said today that the Truss’s legislation “marks a particular low point in the UK’s approach to Brexit”.
Spoke with @trussliz.— Simon Coveney (@simoncoveney) June 13, 2022
UK Govt now proposing to set aside Int Law, reject a partnership approach, ignore majority in NI & deliberately ratchet up tension with an EU seeking compromise.
We remain open to dialogue to find agreement but his approach adds to instability & is no fix.
Good morning and welcome to another day of Brexit antics. Céimin Burke reporting here as UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss is poised to publish legislation to unilaterally alter parts of the UK’s withdrawal deal with the EU.
Simon Coveney held a 12-minute phone call with Truss this morning, at the request of the UK Foreign Office.
The Minister for Foreign Affairs warned his counterpart that unilaterally altering the protocol will breach international law and “deeply damage” relationships.
You can read the full story here.
