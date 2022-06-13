UK bill to alter Northern Ireland Protocol to be published today amid international law row

LEGISLATION WHICH ATTEMPTS to override parts of the Northern Ireland Protocol will be published by the UK government today amid controversy over whether it breaks international law.

The Bill will see Boris Johnson’s government move without the consent of the European Union to change the terms of the protocol in a bid to reduce the checks on the movement of goods between Northern Ireland and Britain.

This could include allowing ministers to remove all customs processes for goods moving within the United Kingdom and enable the frictionless movement of agri-food goods staying within the UK.

It could also see businesses in Northern Ireland given the ability to choose whether to follow UK or EU regulations, depending on who they are trading with.

The EU has made clear that such steps would represent a breach of international law and could prompt retaliatory action from the bloc.

Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney said yesterday that British-Irish relations have sunk to a “new low” due to the UK government pushing ahead with legislation to override the protocol.

“The UK has been, in many ways, the standard bearer for international law and the protection of international law for many, many years.

“This is damaging that reputation in a very fundamental way, but it’s also a new low in terms of the relationship between Britain and Ireland, which is something that many of us have worked so hard to protect and enhance in recent years,” Coveney said.

The UK’s Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis has insisted the new Bill is “lawful” and “correct”.

There is also likely to be some opposition from within Conservative Party ranks, with a number of MPs believed to be unhappy with the legislation.

The Financial Times reported that an internal note had been circulating among those against the Bill, which said: “Breaking international law to rip up the Prime Minister’s own treaty is damaging to everything the UK and Conservatives stand for.”

The protocol ensures there is no hard border on the island of Ireland by Northern Ireland effectively remaining in the EU’s single market for goods. This has created checks on trade between Britain and Northern Ireland.

Unionists in Northern Ireland are vociferously opposed to the international treaty, claiming it has undermined the region’s place within the United Kingdom.

The DUP has blocked the formation of a new power-sharing government at Stormont following last month’s Assembly election in protest.

Lewis said he hopes the Bill will persuade the DUP to support the re-establishment of the Stormont institutions.

He has also said the UK government will set out its legal position on the Bill when the legislation is introduced to Parliament today.

However, he insisted “governments don’t publish details behind advice given to ministers”.

Downing Street has said it will share only “a summary” of the legal advice it received with the public, which has led to accusations of a “cover-up”.

UK Labour’s shadow Northern Ireland secretary Peter Kyle said it is “incumbent on ministers” to release the maximum possible legal advice, with “transparency about its origins”.

Liberal Democrat Northern Ireland spokesman Alistair Carmichael said the public deserves “full transparency” over the plan’s legal basis, warning he suspects a “cover-up”.

Additional reporting from Press Association