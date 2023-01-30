EACH WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five things you should know before you head out the door.

1. #NURSING HOMES The government is set to hold discussions on the public release of documents related to an alleged “secret strategy” that aimed to limit refunds from the State to individuals who were incorrectly charged for public nursing home care.

2. #SALMONELLA Eight poultry flocks from different locations in Ireland have been confirmed positive for Salmonella by the Department of Agriculture.

3. #ASHTOWN An attack on a homeless camp in Ashtown in Dublin has been described as a “sickening low” and criticised by senior members of the Government.

4. #COURTS A man who set fire to a homeless hostel last year, leaving a 22-year-old woman with catastrophic injuries, has been jailed for nine and a half years.

5. #DEFENCE FORCES The Women of Honour group said today they have received no updates on the Independent Review Group into allegations of bullying and harassment in the defence forces, a year after the group’s establishment.