Eight poultry flocks in Ireland confirmed positive for Salmonella

EIGHT POULTRY FLOCKS in Ireland have been confirmed positive for Salmonella.

The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) said it is working closely with the FSAI and the National Reference Laboratory for Salmonella to determine the cause of the Salmonella Typhimurium outbreak.

It said eight poultry flocks have been confirmed as positive for Salmonella Typhimurium.

All eight flocks have been restricted and are under Department controls.

The flocks are located in a number of different locations around the country.

“A National Salmonella Control Programme in poultry operates on an ongoing basis, including regular sampling by DAFM and farmers at multiple points during the life stages of poultry flocks,” the Department said.

Advertisement

“This programme has been operating successfully over many years, with a very low prevalence of any Salmonella species in Irish broiler flocks.”

The FSAI last week recalled several batches of expired Western Brand raw chicken products are being recalled from a number of supermarkets due to the possible presence of Salmonella.

The Authority said the chicken potentially infected with the dangerous bacteria originated in Ireland.

People infected with Salmonella typically develop symptoms between 12 and 36 hours after infection. However, this can range between six and 72 hours.

The most common symptom is diarrhoea, which can sometimes be bloody. Other symptoms may include fever, headache and abdominal cramps.

The illness usually lasts four to seven days and diarrhoea can occasionally be severe enough to require hospital admission.

The elderly, infants and those with impaired immune systems are more likely to have a severe illness.