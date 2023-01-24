Batches of expired raw chicken products recalled due to possible presence of Salmonella

SEVERAL BATCHES OF expired Western Brand raw chicken products are being recalled from a number of supermarkets due to the possible presence of Salmonella.

The Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) said the chicken potentially infected with the dangerous bacteria originated in Ireland.

The products were sold as fresh and are past their use-by date, but the labels state they are suitable for home freezing.

Consumers are advised not to eat the affected batches should they have them in their freezers.

Point-of-sale recall notices will be displayed in each of the stores that were supplied with the affected products.

The following products are subject to the recall:

FSAI FSAI

FSAI FSAI

People infected with Salmonella typically develop symptoms between 12 and 36 hours after infection. However, this can range between six and 72 hours.

The most common symptom is diarrhoea, which can sometimes be bloody. Other symptoms may include fever, headache and abdominal cramps.

The illness usually lasts four to seven days and diarrhoea can occasionally be severe enough to require hospital admission.

The elderly, infants and those with impaired immune systems are more likely to have a severe illness.

The FSAI announced the recall on its website this afternoon.