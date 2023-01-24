Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Tuesday 24 January 2023 Dublin: 11°C
Shutterstock/Spayder pauk_79 File photo.
# Food Safety
Batches of expired raw chicken products recalled due to possible presence of Salmonella
The Food Safety Authority of Ireland said the chicken potentially infected with Salmonella originated in Ireland.
7.5k
2
1 hour ago

SEVERAL BATCHES OF expired Western Brand raw chicken products are being recalled from a number of supermarkets due to the possible presence of Salmonella.

The Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) said the chicken potentially infected with the dangerous bacteria originated in Ireland.

The products were sold as fresh and are past their use-by date, but the labels state they are suitable for home freezing.

Consumers are advised not to eat the affected batches should they have them in their freezers.

Point-of-sale recall notices will be displayed in each of the stores that were supplied with the affected products.

The following products are subject to the recall:

Chicken products 1.jpg FSAI FSAI

Chicken Products 2(1) FSAI FSAI

People infected with Salmonella typically develop symptoms between 12 and 36 hours after infection. However, this can range between six and 72 hours.

The most common symptom is diarrhoea, which can sometimes be bloody. Other symptoms may include fever, headache and abdominal cramps.

The illness usually lasts four to seven days and diarrhoea can occasionally be severe enough to require hospital admission.

The elderly, infants and those with impaired immune systems are more likely to have a severe illness.

The FSAI announced the recall on its website this afternoon. 

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Jane Moore
jane@thejournal.ie
@janemoore__
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     