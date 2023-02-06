Advertisement

Monday 6 February 2023
GOOD EVENING
The 5 at 5 Five minutes, five stories, five o’clock…
1 hour ago

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day. 

1. #EARTHQUAKE: More than 2,300 people have been killed after multiple earthquakes struck Turkey and Syria today. 

2. #JOB CUTS: Dell Technologies has said it will lay off 5% of its global workforce, or around 6,650 employees, the latest casualties of a job-slashing wave hitting the tech sector.

3. #FRANCE: A mother and her seven children aged two to 14 have died after a fire broke out while they slept in their house in northern France.

4. #BREXIT: Progress is being made to hammer out a deal on the Northern Ireland Protocol but difficulties remain, the EU’s chief negotiator has said.

5. #DOGS: Dogs Trust has seen a stark increase in post-Christmas surrender requests this year, as over 397 people have asked to surrender their pets. 

