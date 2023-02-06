Dogs Trust Ireland sees a stark increase in post-Christmas surrender requests

DOGS TRUST IRELAND has seen a stark increase in post-Christmas surrender requests this year, as over 397 people have asked to surrender their pets.

The figure represents a 33% increase in the amount of people giving up their dogs after Christmas, the charity has stated.

Dogs Trust is now urgently appealing for help with rehoming dogs across the country.

The most common reason why people are asking to hand their dogs over is that they are exhibiting “unwanted behaviours”.

Other reasons include owners not having enough time to spend with their dogs, and owners experiencing difficulties finding pet-friendly accommodation.

Ciara Byrne from Dogs Trust Ireland, said that the charity is appealing for doantions as the current dog crisis is putting a “huge strain” on their resources.

“We are taking in more and more dogs with behavioural issues who then spend more time with us as our dedicated team works with them, to get them to a stage where they can be adopted.

“We are thankful that so many people contact us for help and advice about their dog and don’t resort to abandoning them. We try to help where we can, from our online Dog School training classes, to advice available on our website, our aim is to keep as many dogs as possible, happy in their existing homes,” she said.

Recently the charity had two one-year-old Collie cross sister dogs handed in, Serena and Venus, who were both pregnant when surrendered to the charity.

They are unsocialised and not used to walking on a lead of the sounds of traffic, so Dogs Trust are trying to find them a quiet home.

Regional Rehoming Manager at Dogs Trust Ireland Eimear Cassidy said:

“Sadly, we are struggling to rehome medium to large sized dogs, especially those who are nervous or worried, as they need quite specific homes.

“We are appealing to people who work from home or are at home a lot of the day, live in quieter areas, don’t have children under 16 and who are willing to give a dog a few months to settle in, to please contact us.”

Cassidy added that while she understands that people have preferences for certain breeds, it breaks her heart to see so many bigger dogs being overlooked.

You can find more information about how you can support these dogs here.