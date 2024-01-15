EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.

1. #ROSCREA: A person has been arrested after gardaí scuffled with protesters outside a hotel in Co Tipperary over plans to house families seeking emergency accommodation.

2. #GAZA: The White House has said that “it’s the right time” for Israel to scale back its military offensive in the Gaza Strip.

3. #YEMEN: UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has said that air strikes against Houthi targets in Yemen were carried out “in self-defence” and that there was “no evidence thus far of civilian causalities”.

4. #CHARITY: Over 90,000 calls were made to the Society of St Vincent de Paul (SVP) last year from people requesting help with food.

5. #COURT: A man who repeatedly raped his wife with various household objects while she was passed out in an “egregious breach of the normal trust between a married couple” has been jailed for 11 years.