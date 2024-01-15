Advertisement
GOOD EVENING

The 5 at 5 Five minutes, five stories, five o’clock…

0
1.6k
33 minutes ago

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.

1. #ROSCREA: A person has been arrested after gardaí scuffled with protesters outside a hotel in Co Tipperary over plans to house families seeking emergency accommodation. 

2. #GAZA: The White House has said that “it’s the right time” for Israel to scale back its military offensive in the Gaza Strip.

3. #YEMEN: UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has said that air strikes against Houthi targets in Yemen were carried out “in self-defence” and that there was “no evidence thus far of civilian causalities”. 

4. #CHARITY: Over 90,000 calls were made to the Society of St Vincent de Paul (SVP) last year from people requesting help with food

5. #COURT: A man who repeatedly raped his wife with various household objects while she was passed out in an “egregious breach of the normal trust between a married couple” has been jailed for 11 years.

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Hayley Halpin
hayley@thejournal.ie
@HayleyHalpin1
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags