Monday 17 July 2023 Dublin: 18°C
GOOD EVENING
The 5 at 5 Five minutes, five stories, five o’clock…
EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.

1. #COURTS A man who raped a young woman at a house party as she drifted in and out of consciousness on a bathroom floor has been given an eight-year sentence with the final year suspended. 

2. #CSO The value of goods imported from Great Britain to Ireland fell by 34% to €1.3 billion in May compared with the previous 12 months, according to Central Statistics Office (CSO) figures.

3. #RTE The Oireachtas Public Accounts Committee (PAC) has said it will reconvene before the Dáil returns this autumn if witnesses, including former director-general Dee Forbes, pertaining to the RTÉ payments scandal become available. 

4. #KILDARE Uisce Éireann – Ireland’s national water utility – has been fined €5,000 for polluting the River Liffey at a water treatment plant in Kildare.

5. # NAAS The founder and organiser of the Forever Young festival, which took place over the weekend in Co Kildare, has defended a decision to prevent day ticket-holders from entering the site on Saturday after heavy rain flooded the campsite.

