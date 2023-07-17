EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.

1. #COURTS A man who raped a young woman at a house party as she drifted in and out of consciousness on a bathroom floor has been given an eight-year sentence with the final year suspended.

2. #CSO The value of goods imported from Great Britain to Ireland fell by 34% to €1.3 billion in May compared with the previous 12 months, according to Central Statistics Office (CSO) figures.

3. #RTE The Oireachtas Public Accounts Committee (PAC) has said it will reconvene before the Dáil returns this autumn if witnesses, including former director-general Dee Forbes, pertaining to the RTÉ payments scandal become available.

4. #KILDARE Uisce Éireann – Ireland’s national water utility – has been fined €5,000 for polluting the River Liffey at a water treatment plant in Kildare.

5. # NAAS The founder and organiser of the Forever Young festival, which took place over the weekend in Co Kildare, has defended a decision to prevent day ticket-holders from entering the site on Saturday after heavy rain flooded the campsite.