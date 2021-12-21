The 5 at 5: Tuesday

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you the five biggest stories of the day.
1. #VACCINES The wait for a fully vaccinated person who had a breakthrough Covid-19 infection to receive a booster is being reduced from sixth months to three.
2. #EWSS The Employment Wage Subsidy Scheme is reopening for businesses affected by the most recent Covid-19 restrictions.
3. #FREEDOM OF LIMERICK Campaigner Vicky Phelan is to be awarded the Freedom of Limerick for her work seeking justice for women affected by the Cervical Check scandal.
4. #FRAUD The CSO recorded a 72% increase in fraud crimes this year driven by attempts to obtain personal and banking information.
5. #BRITAIN Brexit is driving a steep decline in trade between Ireland and Britain but an increase in cross-border trade with Northern Ireland has mostly offset the drop.
