The 5 at 5: Tuesday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #VACCINES The wait for a fully vaccinated person who had a breakthrough Covid-19 infection to receive a booster is being reduced from sixth months to three.

2. #EWSS The Employment Wage Subsidy Scheme is reopening for businesses affected by the most recent Covid-19 restrictions.

3. #FREEDOM OF LIMERICK Campaigner Vicky Phelan is to be awarded the Freedom of Limerick for her work seeking justice for women affected by the Cervical Check scandal.

4. #FRAUD The CSO recorded a 72% increase in fraud crimes this year driven by attempts to obtain personal and banking information.

5. #BRITAIN Brexit is driving a steep decline in trade between Ireland and Britain but an increase in cross-border trade with Northern Ireland has mostly offset the drop.