Campaigner Vicky Phelan to be awarded the Freedom of Limerick

CAMPAIGNER VICKY PHELAN is to be awarded the Freedom of Limerick for her work seeking justice for women affected by the Cervical Check scandal.

A special meeting of Limerick City and County Council today saw unanimous agreement with the Mayor’s nomination to bestow the award.

“The Freedom of Limerick is the highest honour that can be bestowed upon an individual by Limerick City and County Council,” the council said in a statement.

“The honour is reserved for those who have made exceptional or unique contributions to the common good or to persons who have made outstanding contributions to the life of Limerick.”

President Michael D Higgins is among past recipients of the award.

Accepting her nomination, Vicky Phelan said she was “absolutely honoured and delighted to accept [the] offer of bestowing on me the title of Freedom of Limerick, for two reasons”.

“The first being that there have only been four women before me who have been honoured with this title, and secondly, I am a very proud blow-in from Kilkenny who has made her home in Limerick,” she said.

“I have always felt welcomed and accepted in Limerick, ever before I became this public figure so I would be absolutely thrilled to accept the offer.”

Councillor Daniel Butler, Mayor of the City and County of Limerick, said that “Vicky is an inspiration”.

“She has faced and continues to face her health challenges head-on, with a drive and determination that has garnered the respect and admiration of all,” Butler said.

“She is being honoured for her work in uncovering the Cervical Check scandal and her tireless support of other women who have been affected and are fighting for justice – a fight that continues. Her work encapsulates the ideals of the Freedom of Limerick.”

Other past recipients of the award include Maud Gonne, US Presidents John F Kennedy and Bill Clinton, Pope John Paul II, UL Founding President Dr Ed Walsh and rugby player Paul O’Connell.

A ceremony to bestow the award is due to be held in the New Year subject to Covid-19 guidelines.