Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the most important news stories of the day so far.
1. #JUSTICE Helen McEntee has said it is “difficult” for her to use her powers to direct gardaí on new priorities without a request from the Commissioner.
2. #COURTS A life sentence with a review after 13 years for the teenager who murdered Urantsetseg Tserendorj as she walked home alone on the Dublin docklands was disproportionate, a barrister has told the Court of Appeal.
3. #DOMESTIC ABUSE Over 54,000 complaints of domestic violence have been reported to gardaí so far this year.
4. #TWINS Dublin city has twinned with Ramallah in Palestine after a formal City to City Friendship Agreement was signed.
5. # ARTICLE 99 UN Secretary-general Antonio Guterres has used a rarely exercised power, urging members of the UN Security Council to demand an immediate humanitarian ceasefire as the conflict in Gaza continues.
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site