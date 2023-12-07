Advertisement

22 minutes ago

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the most important news stories of the day so far. 

1. #JUSTICE Helen McEntee has said it is “difficult” for her to use her powers to direct gardaí on new priorities without a request from the Commissioner.

2. #COURTS A life sentence with a review after 13 years for the teenager who murdered Urantsetseg Tserendorj as she walked home alone on the Dublin docklands was disproportionate, a barrister has told the Court of Appeal.

3. #DOMESTIC ABUSE Over 54,000 complaints of domestic violence have been reported to gardaí so far this year. 

4. #TWINS Dublin city has twinned with Ramallah in Palestine after a formal City to City Friendship Agreement was signed.

5. # ARTICLE 99 UN Secretary-general Antonio Guterres has used a rarely exercised power, urging members of the UN Security Council to demand an immediate humanitarian ceasefire as the conflict in Gaza continues.

