Thursday 2 December 2021
The 5 at 5: Thursday

Five minutes, five stories, five o’clock…

By Zuzia Whelan Thursday 2 Dec 2021, 4:53 PM
EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #THE BANKS: Bank of Ireland has been fined €24.5 million by the Central Bank of Ireland over a number of deficiencies in its IT systems that could have led to customers being denied access to basic banking services.

2. #BOOTS: The Food Safety Authority of Ireland has issued a recall notice on 31 Boots own-brand products because they’re contaminated with a pesticide.

3. #STABILISATION: The Taoiseach has said there has “been a stabilisation” in the number of people in hospital with Covid-19, but that Christmas won’t be “normal”. 

4. #MOTHER AND BABY HOMES: A ruling in two test cases being taken by survivors of mother and baby homes against the Irish Government has been postponed until January to hear further submissions.

5. #HOSPITALITY: Restaurants have called for the Employment Wage Subsidy Scheme (EWSS) rates to be restored as they struggle with mass cancellations ahead of Christmas.

