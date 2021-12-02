NPHET to meet today to discuss response to Omicron risk and Christmas socialisation

NPHET IS SET to meet today to discuss the public health advice it will give to the government on the risks posed by the new Omicron variant and social mixing in December.

Health officials will consider whether more restrictions should be advised in the context of the current Covid-19 situation, the uncertainties around the Omicron variant, and the vulnerabilities that more socialisation during Christmas can bring.

Meanwhile, in the Dáil, TDs are due to debate a bill that would allow the government to reinstate mandatory hotel quarantine for people arriving into Ireland from countries deemed to be high risk.

“From a NPHET point of view, we’ll be mindful to consider not only the current challenge we have and what we’re seeing in terms of the incidence and impact of Delta, but also to consider the emergence of and the uncertainties that still remain in respect of Omicron,” Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan said yesterday.

“Both the nature of any advice and the duration to which that advice might apply will all be things that we will give consideration to [at the meeting],” the CMO said.

“In relation to the vaccine pass, the government made those assessments last week and our approach to that was set out in the letter. We weren’t very prescriptive in all the settings in which they might or might not be applied.

“But I think to the extent that we could see more extensive use of the vaccine pass, whether mandated or voluntarily, all of that would give us greater assurance in relation to protection, the prevention of transmission.”

Legislation giving the government power to impose mandatory hotel quarantine stays is due to come before the Dáil today as part of tighter restrictions aimed at trying to prevent the spread of the Omicron variant.

The Health (Amendment) (No. 3) Bill 2021 allows for the reintroduction on a temporary basis of mandatory quarantine for people coming into the State from certain areas.

It can apply to passengers traveling from areas “where there is known to be sustained human transmission of Covid-19 or any variant of the virus that causes that disease, or from which there is a high risk of importation of infection or contamination with Covid-19 or any variant of that disease by travel from that area”.

The bill can also be used quarantine people coming into the country in certain circumstances where they fail to comply with requirements for Covid-19 testing.

Caseload

Public health officials confirmed 3,793 new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland yesterday.

578 people with Covid-19 were in hospital, including 117 in ICU.

The incidence of the virus is still increasing in younger age groups, particularly in children between ages five and 12, Dr Holohan said.

He said the demand for testing has risen in primary-school age children and is “very close” to the level it was at when schools returned in September after the summer.

“We have a current challenge in terms of high level of case volume, albeit one that appears to have slowed in the response on the public to the measures that have been put in place over the last number of weeks and the increase that adherence to our general public health advice and but slowed and stabilised at a very, very high number,” the CMO said.

That “still leaves us vulnerable” to potential increase in socialisation around Christmas and the Omicron variant, he said.