First case of Omicron Covid-19 variant detected in Ireland

The World Health Organization designated the latest strain of Covid-19 as a variant of concern.

By Orla Dwyer Wednesday 1 Dec 2021, 12:15 PM
Image: Shutterstock
THE FIRST CASE of the new Omicron coronavirus variant has been detected in Ireland.

The news was confirmed by NPHET today in a briefing. Whole genome sequencing was carried out on eight samples, and one was identified as Omicron. 

It’s understood to be a case related to recent travel.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has officially designated the latest strain of Covid-19 as a variant of concern.

The first known confirmed Omicron infection was from a specimen collected on 9 November. In recent weeks, infections in South Africa have increased steeply, coinciding with the detection.

Speaking this afternoon, Dr Cillian De Gascun, Director of the National Virus Reference Laboratory, where the testing took place said, “I suppose what we’ve seen with with previous variants, Alpha and Delta is that if they have a variant has a genuine advantage, then over a period of time it will ultimately become dominant in many respects, that’s probably an inevitability.

“I suppose the thing I would highlight is that what the virus needs is obviously it’s a combination of a transmission advantage and enhanced socialisation to actually transmit from person to person. If we look at Omicron at the moment, we still don’t really have as much definitive evidence of its transmission advantage.”

Dr De Gascun stressed however that there is no concern as yet about any wider spread of this variant, “We don’t see any level of evidence at least of community transmission of this variant in Ireland and I think that’s a key measure or the importance of travel measures.”

Omicron

This Omicron variant has a large number of mutations, some of which are concerning, according to the WHO.

The health body said that evidence suggests an increased risk of reinfection with this variant, as compared to other variants of concern.

But it added that said it could take several weeks to complete studies of Omicron to see if there are any changes in transmissibility, severity or implications for Covid vaccines, tests and treatments.

The WHO also said: “Countries should continue to implement the effective public health measures to reduce COVID-19 circulation overall, using a risk analysis and science-based approach. They should increase some public health and medical capacities to manage an increase in cases.” 

People travelling to Ireland from seven southern African nations now have to get a pre-flight PCR test to fly into Ireland, and take part in 10-day mandatory quarantine ‘at home’, which will end if they receive two negative PCR tests.

These rules apply regardless of vaccination status.

Yesterday, 5,471 new Covid-19 cases were confirmed in Ireland.

- Additional reporting Rónán Duffy and Aoife Barry

