Friday 26 November 2021
EU set to ban flights from southern Africa due to new Covid-19 variant

Germany, Italy and the UK have already announced limitations on travel.

By Press Association Friday 26 Nov 2021, 8:33 AM
A plan landing at Düsseldorf International Airport in Germany
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
THE EUROPEAN UNION’S executive has said it wants to stop air travel from southern Africa to counter the spread of a new Covid-19 variant.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said that she “proposes, in close coordination with the member states, to activate the emergency brake to stop air travel from the southern African region”.

A new coronavirus variant has been detected in South Africa that scientists say is a concern because of its high number of mutations and rapid spread among young people in Gauteng, the country’s most populous province.

A fourth wave of Covid-19 is hitting the 27-nation EU especially badly, with governments scrambling to tighten restrictions in an attempt to contain the spread.

Italy is banning visitors from Southern Africa over the new variant, while Germany will ban most travel from South Africa and neighbouring nations except for German nationals.

Germany’s acting health minister Jens Spahn said they will need to quarantine for 14 days upon arrival even if they are vaccinated.

“The last thing we need now is an introduced new variant that causes even more problems,” he said.

Italy’s ban applies to people who have been in in South Africa, Lesotho, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Mozambique, Namibia or Swaziland in the past fortnight

The UK has also announced that it is banning flights from South Africa and five other southern African countries from noon today and that anyone who had recently arrived from those countries would be asked to take a Covid-19 test.

The coronavirus evolves as it spreads and many new variants, including those with worrying mutations, often just die out.

Scientists monitor for possible changes that could be more transmissible or deadly, but sorting out whether new variants will have a public health impact can take time.

Currently identified as B.1.1.529, the new variant has also been found in Hong Kong in travellers from South Africa.

Israel has identified a single case of the variant.

“The variant discovered in southern African states has been identified in Israel,” the health ministry said, adding it was recorded “in a person who returned from Malawi,” with “two more cases of people returning from abroad” placed in quarantine.

The World Health Organisation’s technical working group is to meet today to assess the new variant and may decide whether to give it a name from the Greek alphabet. 

With reporting by AFP

