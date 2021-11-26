#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 3°C Friday 26 November 2021
Advertisement

WHO officially designates new Covid strain as variant of concern and names it Omicron

The WHO said that there is evidence to suggest an increased risk of reinfection.

By Garreth MacNamee Friday 26 Nov 2021, 6:16 PM
1 hour ago 8,879 Views 30 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5613487
Image: Shutterstock/Horth Rasur
Image: Shutterstock/Horth Rasur

THE WORLD HEALTH Organisation (WHO) has this evening officially designated the latest strain of Covid-19 as a “variant of concern” (VOC).

In a statement today, the WHO said the B.1.1.529 variant was first reported to WHO from South Africa on 24 November. It will be known as the Omicron variant. 

This variant has a large number of mutations, some of which are concerning, according to the WHO.

The health body said that evidence suggests an increased risk of reinfection with this variant, as compared to other variants of concern.

The WHO has urged countries to “enhance surveillance and sequencing efforts to better understand circulating SARS-CoV-2 variants”.

There are a number of studies underway and an expert WHO team will continue to evaluate this variant. The WHO said it will communicate new findings with its member states and to the public as needed.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

About the author:

About the author
Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (30)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie