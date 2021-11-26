WHO officially designates new Covid strain as variant of concern and names it Omicron

THE WORLD HEALTH Organisation (WHO) has this evening officially designated the latest strain of Covid-19 as a “variant of concern” (VOC).

In a statement today, the WHO said the B.1.1.529 variant was first reported to WHO from South Africa on 24 November. It will be known as the Omicron variant.

This variant has a large number of mutations, some of which are concerning, according to the WHO.

The health body said that evidence suggests an increased risk of reinfection with this variant, as compared to other variants of concern.

The WHO has urged countries to “enhance surveillance and sequencing efforts to better understand circulating SARS-CoV-2 variants”.

There are a number of studies underway and an expert WHO team will continue to evaluate this variant. The WHO said it will communicate new findings with its member states and to the public as needed.