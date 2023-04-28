EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you a roundup of five of the day’s biggest news stories.

1. #COLLINS: People Before Profit TD Paul Murphy has made a complaint to the Standards in Public Office Commission, amid allegations that 15 years ago junior minister Niall Collins pushed for the sale of Limerick County Council land, which his wife would go on to buy.

2. #GSOC: Gardaí have released without charge a man who was arrested yesterday in connection with a probe relating to a party where Gerry ‘The Monk’ Hutch was present.

3. #AUGHNACLOY: The three victims of a collision in Co Tyrone yesterday have been named locally as Dan McKane, his sister Christine Duffy, and their aunt Julia McSorley, who are all from the Strabane area.

4. #HOMELESSNESS: The number of people in homelessness has risen to a record high, with 11,988 people accessing emergency accommodation in March.

5. #GAA: Referees in Kilkenny have confirmed to the county board that they will not officiate matches this Bank Holiday weekend in protest at the growing levels of abuse they are receiving.