Man arrested as part of probe into GSOC investigator's attendance at Hutch party is released

GARDAÍ HAVE RELEASED without charge a man who was arrested yesterday in connection with a probe relating to a party where Gerry ‘The Monk’ Hutch was present.

The probe was launched last week after allegations that a senior GSOC investigator attended the party on the night Hutch was cleared by the Special Criminal Court of taking part in the murder of David Byrne at the Regency Hotel in 2016.

The man has since been released without charge and a file will now be prepared for the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

A garda spokesperson said that investigations into the matter are ongoing.

Garda investigators established yesterday that a former GSOC officer had attended the party celebrating the release of Gerard Hutch.

The gardaí began an investigation following a referral from GSOC and the National Bureau of Criminal Investigation is leading the probe.

The GSOC officer in question resigned from his role after the claims initially emerged last weekend.