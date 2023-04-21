Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Friday 21 April 2023 Dublin: 9°C
# gsoc
GSOC officer resigns over 'potential conflict of interest' after attending Gerard Hutch party
GSOC said it immediately commenced an internal investigation into the issue this week.
10.5k
0
1 hour ago

AN INVESTIGATOR WITH the Garda Ombudsman (GSOC) has resigned following concerns over a “potential conflict of interest” at the body. 

It is understood it arose out of the investigator allegedly attending a party attended by Gerard “The Monk” Hutch after Hutch was cleared by the Special Criminal Court of taking part in the murder of David Byrne at the Regency Hotel in 2016.

In a statement to The Journal tonight, a spokesperson for GSOC said it had commenced an internal investigation into the issue, but that the officer has now notified it of his resignation.

The statement said: “GSOC became aware in recent days of a potential conflict of interest involving a staff member.

“GSOC immediately commenced an internal investigation into the matter.”

“The officer concerned has now submitted their resignation and GSOC’s investigation is ongoing. GSOC has no further comment at this time.”

The Department of Justice confirmed that the minister and the department were notified by GSOC of “an issue with a staff member” earlier this afternoon.

“It would not be appropriate to comment on individual cases,” the department said.

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Eoghan Dalton
eoghandalton@thejournal.ie
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags