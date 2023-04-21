GSOC officer resigns over 'potential conflict of interest' after attending Gerard Hutch party

AN INVESTIGATOR WITH the Garda Ombudsman (GSOC) has resigned following concerns over a “potential conflict of interest” at the body.

It is understood it arose out of the investigator allegedly attending a party attended by Gerard “The Monk” Hutch after Hutch was cleared by the Special Criminal Court of taking part in the murder of David Byrne at the Regency Hotel in 2016.

In a statement to The Journal tonight, a spokesperson for GSOC said it had commenced an internal investigation into the issue, but that the officer has now notified it of his resignation.

Advertisement

The statement said: “GSOC became aware in recent days of a potential conflict of interest involving a staff member.

“GSOC immediately commenced an internal investigation into the matter.”

“The officer concerned has now submitted their resignation and GSOC’s investigation is ongoing. GSOC has no further comment at this time.”

The Department of Justice confirmed that the minister and the department were notified by GSOC of “an issue with a staff member” earlier this afternoon.

“It would not be appropriate to comment on individual cases,” the department said.