DUBLIN’S NEW ‘NIGHT Mayor’ says he’s wants to change the negative narrative surrounding the capital, as he tries to remedy long-held gripes of residents and visitors.

Ray O’Donoghue was this year appointed the first Nighttime Economy Adviser by Dublin City Council and, six months into the job and an election around the corner, he’s still finding is feet.

The colloquial ‘night mayor’ label caught on in the likes of New York, Berlin and London, where the role has been a mainstay on city councils for years.

Key issues for Dubliners who want a thriving nightlife include later opening hours, improved transport links and safer nights out.

These are all issues O’Donoghue says he’s well-aware of. Originally from Dublin, he spent the 90s as a DJ and musician, playing iconic clubs like Temple Bar’s The Kitchen.

Much of his career since has involved event-planning in the west of Ireland. He says his experience as festival director of Bundoran’s Sea Sessions has him well-placed to take on the ambitious role in the capital.

Everything from 6pm to 6am

O’Donoghue told The Journal about his strategy to revitalise nightlife, which includes making nights out more affordable through free and low-cost events. These would replicate what is seen on Culture Night each year, with art installations, film screenings, and museums and galleries open late.

Taoiseach Simon Harris said recently that legislation to allow pubs and nightclubs to extend their opening hours would be brought to government this month. While this hasn’t happened, it’s understood that it could still be discussed in one of the last Cabinet meetings before the election is called.

Harris also set up a taskforce aimed at outlining how to improve life in Dublin. The report, published this week, said the number of 24-hour buses needed to be doubled.

Advertisement

It’s not a new revelation, and the skill shortage and recruitment crisis in the transport sector has so far made radical expansion difficult.

“I can’t go, ‘yeah we’ll put on more buses’, and then with the click of the fingers that happens,” said O’Donoghue.

“My strategy is cultural activity, transport and safety. The only one that I really have actual power to change is the cultural activity.”

On safety, he says the Council is in the beginning stages of developing public transport waiting hubs that are well-lit and monitored by CCTV, so women in particular can get home safely.

On Culture Night this year, the Council piloted a welfare zone on Camden Street with medics, welfare officers and security personnel. It was a place for people to go if they experienced adverse effects to alcohol or drugs, or if they just needed someone to talk to.

Dubliners can expect to see welfare zones more regularly, particularly on weekends, while O’Donoghue is Night Mayor.

Asked how much the zone costs to run for a night, he said: “It will cost less to put in on a semi-permanent basis than it does to put it on in one night.”

What the Council can’t control is the number of gardaí on the streets and wait times at emergency departments.

Nevertheless, he’s hopeful that he can contribute to the rebranding of Dublin.

“I’m excited about the prospect of Dublin city being a city that we’re proud of again, and helping change our narrative,” he said.

“That will be slow change, but I do see shoots of hope.”