THE €430,000 SALARY of the expected new housing tsar is “a real slap in the face” for people who are struggling to make ends meet or find a home, Pearse Doherty has said.

During Leaders’ Questions today, Sinn Féin’s finance spokesperson said the salary which Nama chief executive Brendan McDonagh is expected to retain if he takes up the position is “off the wall”.

On Tuesday, Minister for Housing James Browne announced the creation of a new ‘Housing Activation Office’ to operate within the Department of Housing.

While McDonagh has yet to be formally appointed to head this new office, his name has been linked to the role in the media for the last few weeks. Speaking on RTÉ’s News at One on Tuesday, Browne said McDonagh was his “preferred candidate” for the role.

The Cabinet Housing Committee are due to meet later today, where it is expected the appointment of the housing tsar will be discussed.

In the Dáil chamber today, Doherty said the Government should be embarrassed that they are “prepared to pay someone nearly half a million euro to take up what is the main responsibilities of the Minister for Housing”.

“The Taoiseach lectures the opposition that this whopping €430,000 won’t cost the public any additional money, he says because the Government’s preferred candidate, Brendan McDonough, is already receiving the salary as the head of Nama.

“But the Taoiseach’s claim that the public won’t cough up for this gold plated salary appears not to be true,” Doherty said, referring to reports this morning that after Nama is wound up, McDonagh is “due to return to his role in the NTMA at a significantly reduced salary, so the taxpayer will fit the bill for this madcap salary”.

Doherty also referred to “speculation that Fine Gael aren’t happy” and reports that Tánaiste Simon Harris was “blindsided by this bonkers decision”.

“There’s no blindsiding going on here. This appointment, and the name of Brendan McDonagh, has been flagged as the lead candidate for nearly two months now in the national media. So either you were very much on board or you were asleep in the wheel.”

‘Come to your senses’

He asked Harris if the Government was going to “come to your senses” and stop the “absurd idea” of paying someone “hundreds of thousands of euro to do what is the job of the Housing Minister, which he is already well paid for”.

Responding, Harris said there is a housing emergency ongoing in the country and there is “an onus on all of us to come forward with ideas and policies to try and make real and meaningful progress for people in the country”.

He said the Government had taken a number of steps in relation to housing since coming to office, citing the Planning and Development Act, the National Planning Framework and the draft legislation on short-term letting.

Harris said the Housing Commission had recommended setting up a housing delivery oversight and executive office to bring in expertise to work towards greater housing delivery.

“To be honest, you yourself are in favour of that idea,” the Tánaiste told Doherty, before reading from Sinn Féin’s housing plan, which he said talks about “setting up a housing delivery oversight executive to bring forward exactly what we now want to do as well”.

“You talk about bringing it forward ultimately on a statutory basis, and I’d be happy to talk to you about that.”

Doherty could be heard saying that nowhere in their plan did Sinn Féin mention a housing tsar.

“There’s no housing tsar for us either,” Harris said, which was met with laughter in the chamber.

He said Cabinet agreed to establish the ‘Housing Activation Office’ on Tuesday, adding: “We haven’t made any decisions in relation to personnel or pay. No decisions at all.”

He said that the Government will continue to engage on how best to staff the new office, stating that the overriding objective “won’t be personality”, but “getting the job done”.

‘Fixer-in-chief’

Labour leader Ivana Bacik also raised the topic of the housing tsar during Leaders’ Questions.

Bacik said that many workers were looking forward to the upcoming Bank Holiday, which is also International Workers Day. She said that many working people are still struggling to make ends meet amid the continued cost of living crisis.

“I think that’s partly why there’s been such uproar about the outrageous, almost half a million euro salary proposed for Fianna Fáil’s housing maverick,” the Labour leader said.

A housing oligarch or housing tsar with the Russian oligarch price tag. You might call it a fixer-in-chief, or even a fixer with a nixer, and what an extraordinary nixer this is.

Bacik noted that it was “interesting” that Harris and Fine Gael colleagues were now “distancing yourselves” from the appointment.

“I think people will be glad to hear that you just said no decision has been made yet on how to populate this new office, because Tánaiste when households are so stretched, people do need reassurance from Government.”

Bacik called on the Government to give workers “a reprieve on low pay”, citing the recent announcement that plans to roll out a living wage in Ireland have been delayed by three years until 2029.

“Lowest paid workers in Ireland were promised a living wage by 2026 calculated at €14.75 an hour, a floor beneath which no one should fall,” she said, adding that Enterprise Minister Peter Burke had now “moved the goal posts” in “shifting the deadline again”.

She called on the Government to commit to “honouring the Low Pay Commission’s approach” and stick with the 2026 deadline.

Harris said “a lot of positive measures taken in recent years to support workers”, stating that minimum wage has increased by over 33% in the last five years, making it the second highest in the European Union.

He said the Government has to get the balance right balance “by making sure that we hear the concerns” of businesses when it comes to wage increases, and that the concerns of employers and employees “should never be pitted against each other”.

“This Government will see further minimum wage increases, will see the ongoing work of the Low Pay Commission,” he said, adding: “We do want to see a living wage introduced by 2029.”