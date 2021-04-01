#Open journalism No news is bad news

Thursday 1 April 2021
The 5 at 5: Thursday

Five minutes, five stories, five o’clock…

By Orla Dwyer Thursday 1 Apr 2021, 4:57 PM
Image: Shutterstock/Annette Shaff
Image: Shutterstock/Annette Shaff

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #REVIEW: A review into the Coombe Hospital vaccinations found that a consultant took home leftover vaccine doses to deliver them to two family members. 

2. #TESTS: The government’s expert group on rapid testing has recommended that the self-administered Covid-19 tests should be rolled out across a number of settings, with feasibility studies carried out on whether they could play a role in schools.  

3. #DUBLIN: An Garda Síochána is making enquiries into reports of alleged breaches of Covid-19 regulations involving the Dublin footballers. 

4. #DELIVERED: A delivery of 112,000 vaccines arrived into the country last night, according to Tánaiste Leo Varadkar. 

5. #DISCONNECTING: A new code of conduct aimed to give workers the right to disconnect has been signed into effect from today. 

About the author:

About the author
Orla Dwyer
@orladwyer_
orladwyer@thejournal.ie

