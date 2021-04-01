The 5 at 5: Thursday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you the five biggest stories of the day.
1. #REVIEW: A review into the Coombe Hospital vaccinations found that a consultant took home leftover vaccine doses to deliver them to two family members.
2. #TESTS: The government’s expert group on rapid testing has recommended that the self-administered Covid-19 tests should be rolled out across a number of settings, with feasibility studies carried out on whether they could play a role in schools.
3. #DUBLIN: An Garda Síochána is making enquiries into reports of alleged breaches of Covid-19 regulations involving the Dublin footballers.
4. #DELIVERED: A delivery of 112,000 vaccines arrived into the country last night, according to Tánaiste Leo Varadkar.
5. #DISCONNECTING: A new code of conduct aimed to give workers the right to disconnect has been signed into effect from today.
