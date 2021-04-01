#Open journalism No news is bad news

Coombe Hospital report finds consultant took vaccine home and administered it to two family members

The Coombe Board has examined the independent review into the vaccine programme at the hospital.

By Orla Dwyer Thursday 1 Apr 2021, 4:40 PM
File image of the Coombe Hospital.
Image: Rollingnews.ie
Image: Rollingnews.ie

A COOMBE CONSULTANT took home leftover vaccine doses to deliver them to two family members, a review into vaccinations at the hospital has found. 

The Board of the Coombe Hospital has discussed the independent review into the vaccine programme which was ordered after it emerged family members of some hospital staff received leftover Covid-19 vaccines earlier this year. 

The board said guidelines set out in the plan for the priority list for vaccination was “followed at all times”, aside from the the 16 doses given to families of some hospital staff on 8 January. 

“These doses were administered after Hospital personnel formed the view that no other frontline staff were immediately available for vaccination,” the board said in a statement. 

“The Clinical Guidance then available stated that leftover vaccines were to be discarded, although the subsequent Sequencing Guidance, which post-dated the first round of vaccinations at the Hospital, stated that no doses were to be wasted.”

The 16 doses were administered across eight families “who otherwise would not have been eligible to receive the vaccinations that evening”. 

Nine of the 16 recipients were over 70 and the other seven were of varying age.

Two of the vaccinations in one family occurred offsite.

The review said that a consultant “took the remaining vaccine home with them and administered it to two family members”. 

The review identified other, alternative options “that may have been available in respect of other recipients”, the Board said. 

The Board statement said that consideration of options and decision making were impacted by a number of factors including developing evidence about the use of leftover vaccines and the number of doses per vial, the “absence at the time of a centralised IT software solution”  and “peaks and troughs in vaccine attendance” creating less certainty around how many vials to open. 

“Notwithstanding mitigating factors, the Board accepts that mistakes were made, not least in the decision to vaccinate family members and, in one case, in the administration of two vaccines offsite.  Lessons must and will be learnt to ensure that similar issues cannot recur,” the Board said. 

The Chair of The Coombe Women & Infants University Hospital, Mary Donovan, said the board is “disappointed that 16 family members were vaccinated with leftover vaccines” 

“This should not have happened. We are also concerned that in the case of one family, two vaccinations occurred offsite. Again, this should not have happened,” she said in a statement. 

“The Board takes what occurred extremely seriously and has started a process to address the implications.”

Donovan said key actions and measures are being implemented to ensure this doesn’t happen again.

She said that “it is clear from the facts established by the Review that the programme was rolled out at the very early stages of the vaccine programme in quite unique circumstances.

“It is also clear from the Review that those administering the vaccine did maximise the number of doses from the vials and that no vaccines were wasted. The Review also found that on the evening of Friday 8th January the team at the Hospital made efforts to identify other front line staff.”

