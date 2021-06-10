The 5 at 5: Thursday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #BIDEN: The Taoiseach has welcomed the intervention of US President Joe Biden in the row over Northern Ireland’s Brexit arrangements.

2. #FACEBOOK: Facebook is to give employees the option of sticking with remote work for the long term, even offering to help some interested in moving to other countries.

3. #ABORTION: Nearly 200 people travelled from the Republic of Ireland to England or Wales for an abortion in 2020.

4. #POPE: Pope Francis has refused to accept the resignation offered by German Cardinal Reinhard Marx over the sex abuse scandal in the church.

5. #ECLIPSE: A partial solar eclipse was visible over Ireland this morning, although the view of it was somewhat limited due to cloudy skies.