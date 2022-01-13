#Open journalism No news is bad news

The 5 at 5: Thursday

Five minutes, five stories, five o’clock…

By Hayley Halpin Thursday 13 Jan 2022, 4:51 PM
Image: Shutterstock/Oliver Hoffmann
EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #ASHLING: Gardaí have said that “no stone will be left unturned” in their murder investigation into the death of Ashling Murphy, a 23-year-old teacher who was out for an afternoon run yesterday in Tullamore when she was fatally attacked.

2. #AMBULANCES: The HSE has said the emergency ambulance services of the Dublin Fire Brigade and the National Ambulance Service are experiencing “a large volume of calls and requests” for emergency ambulances in the region at this time.

3. #ANTIGEN: People will be able to register their positive antigen test on the HSE website from tomorrow. 

4. #ENERGY: An Irish MEP has written to the Taoiseach to ask him to object to an EU proposal that would label nuclear power and natural gas as green sources of energy.

5. #SPECTOR: Ronnie Spector – the singer who fronted the 1960s group the Ronettes, whose era-defining hits included the classic ‘Be My Baby’ – has died.

