The 5 at 5: Thursday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.
1. #MONAGHAN: Gardaí are understood to be investigsting links between deaths after two bodies were found at separate locations in Co. Monaghan.
2. #APPEAL: Lawyers for Graham Dwyer have argued that the retention of mobile phone data is an “opportunistic form of mass surveillance” that transforms phones into tracking devices that can reveal a detailed picture of every aspect of a person’s life.
3. #CONTROVERSY: Former Fine Gael leader Alan Dukes has said he didn’t intend to imply that people living in the border area were prone to violence, after comments he made on RTÉ’s documentary on Sean Quinn drew controversy.
4. #BANKS: Paschal Donohoe has defended his proposal to reintroduce bankers bonuses of up to €20,000, saying that it is needed to allow Irish banks to compete with larger, international banks.
5. #TESTING: A new roadside drug testing system has been launched as part of this year’s Christmas and New Year road safety appeal.
