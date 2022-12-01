Two bodies found in separate locations in Monaghan as gardaí probe links between deaths

GARDAÍ ARE UNDERSTOOD to be investigsting links between deaths after two bodies were found at separate locations in Co. Monaghan.

A man’s body was discovered at a residential premises at Knockreagh Lower, Broomfield, Co. Monaghan, this morning.

The body of the man remains at the scene, which is currently being held for examination by the Garda Technical Bureau.

The services of the state pathologist have been requested and a post mortem will be conducted, the results of which will determine the course of the investigation.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who was in the Broomfield area between 5am and 6:45am this morning, particularly anyone with mobile phone footage or dashcam footage, to contact Castleblayney Garda Station.

Gardaí are also investigating a fatal road traffic collision in the county.

The collision this morning involved a male pedestrian and a car.

It occurred at the Ballynacarry Bridge on the N53, Castleblayney to Dundalk Road.

The body of the pedestrian remains at the scene and no other injuries have been reported at this time.

The road is currently closed for a technical examination by forensic collision investigators and diversions on both sides of the border at the Ballynacarry Bridge are in place.

Gardaí in Carrickmacross are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.

Any road users who were travelling in the vicinity of the N53 – Castleblayney to Dundalk Road – this morning and who have may camera footage, including dash-cam, are asked to make it available to Gardaí.

Gardaí are understood to be investigating whether the two fatal incidents are linked.