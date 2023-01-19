EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.

1. #ARGOS: The retailer announced the closure of all its outlets in Ireland.

2. #MICROSOFT: Leo Varadkar has that Microsoft has been in contact with the Irish government about its worldwide layoff of staff, stating that “Ireland will be affected by that”.

3. #FINED: WhatsApp Ireland has been fined €5.5 million for breaches of GDPR. The Data Protection Commission (DPC) has also announced that WhatsApp Ireland has been given six months to bring its data processing operations into compliance.

4. #AT CAPACITY: The refugee centre at Dublin’s CityWest Hotel will reach capacity and be unable to accept new arrivals in several days, Minister for Children, Equality and Disability, Roderic O’Gorman said.

5. #AWARD SEASON: The Banshees of Inisherin has been nominated for 10 British Academy Film Awards, with An Cailín Ciúin and The Wonder also making this year’s BAFTA shortlist.