Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Thursday 19 January 2023 Dublin: 3°C
GOOD EVENING
The 5 at 5 Five minutes, five stories, five o’clock…
90
0
7 minutes ago

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.

1. #ARGOS: The retailer announced the closure of all its outlets in Ireland.

2. #MICROSOFT: Leo Varadkar has that Microsoft has been in contact with the Irish government about its worldwide layoff of staff, stating that “Ireland will be affected by that”.

3. #FINED: WhatsApp Ireland has been fined €5.5 million for breaches of GDPR. The Data Protection Commission (DPC) has also announced that WhatsApp Ireland has been given six months to bring its data processing operations into compliance.

4. #AT CAPACITY: The refugee centre at Dublin’s CityWest Hotel will reach capacity and be unable to accept new arrivals in several days, Minister for Children, Equality and Disability, Roderic O’Gorman said.

5. #AWARD SEASON: The Banshees of Inisherin has been nominated for 10 British Academy Film Awards, with An Cailín Ciúin and The Wonder also making this year’s BAFTA shortlist. 

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags

COMMENTS