Thursday 19 January 2023 Dublin: 0°C
Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie The Argos store in the Ilac Shopping Centre in Dublin city (file photo)
# Job Losses
Argos set to announce closure of Irish outlets later this year
All stores are expected to close by June.
9.8k
7
7 minutes ago

ARGOS IS SET to announce the closure of its outlets in Ireland.

Staff members were told this morning that the company is closing all stores and all online activities in Ireland on 24 June.

It is understood that some stores will close sooner, if their leases expire prior to that date.

The company employs hundreds of people in Ireland.

Employees have been informed they will receive four weeks redundancy pay along with the normal statutory two weeks, it is understood.

The Journal has contacted Sainsburys, which owns the Argos chain, for comment.

In October, Sainsburys confirmed that it would close the Argos store in Stephen’s Green Shopping Centre in Dublin city next summer after struggling to regain sales after the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Mandate Trade Union has expressed its disappointment at the decision.

Mandate official, Michael Meegan, said that the union will be engaging intensively with the company to get the best possible deal for the workers who are being made redundant.

“Today is a difficult one for Argos’s staff here in Ireland as they get the news that the company will be closing down here.

“Because Argos is shutting down its complete operation in Ireland this amounts to a collective redundancy which requires a 30-day consultation period and we know the company intends to honour that obligation to engage.

“We will be using this period to negotiate the best possible terms for those who are losing their jobs and we are expecting a constructive response from the company,” Meegan said.

A spokesperson for Retail Excellence Ireland said the closure of the chain emphasises “the fragility and the rapidly changing nature of the retail industry at present”.

“Retailers are experiencing their toughest time of year now and many are struggling to keep afloat. We note that vacant units around the country are not being filled quickly enough which is a significant concern.

“It is critically important that the Government continue to monitor developments and step in with supports if needed in the lean months ahead.”

Author
Órla Ryan
orla@thejournal.ie
@orlaryan
Send Tip or Correction
