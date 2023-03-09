Advertisement

1 hour ago

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.

1. #WEATHER: A Status Orange weather warning for snow and ice has been issued for 13 counties until midnight.

2. #EVICTION BAN: Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said if there is a massive increase in homelessness, a reimposition of the eviction ban for a number of months would not reverse it, in his view.

3. #EDUCATION: Foreign languages are to become mandatory in primary and special schools while the time spent teaching religion will be reduced under a revised curriculum. 

4. #COURT: Gardaí found the body of a mother-of-three lying on the floor of a campervan with her hand, which was covered with blood, protruding outside the sliding door and a child’s car seat over her face, a murder trial has heard.

5. #FACEBOOK: Rick Kelley, the head of Facebook’s parent company Meta in Ireland, has announced he is stepping down.

Hayley Halpin
