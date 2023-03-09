Sally Gap 'impassable' as road users nationwide asked to take extra care over snow and ice

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
LAST UPDATE | 14 minutes ago
ROAD USERS ARE being advised to take extra care this morning due to hazardous weather conditions after sub-zero temperatures overnight.
The cold snap is expected to last until the end of the week as temperatures are set to drop to between zero and minus four degrees tonight, with a snow and ice warning in place for the entire country throughout today.
Met Éireann has cautioned of hazardous driving conditions, travel disruption and poor visibility due to the weather.
Gardaí are asking motorists to “exercise caution when driving today as road conditions may be poor in some areas”.
Roads in the Sally Gap area of the Wicklow mountains are “current impassable” in places due to accumulations of sleet and snow, according to gardaí.
In Clare, poor driving conditions have been reported on the N68 between Kilmihil and Lissycasey and local roads in the area.
Met Éireann is forecasting a day of rain, sleet and snow – though southern coastal areas are likely to see milder conditions than elsewhere.
The wintry weather is expected to move northwards throughout the day and into the east before another cold night.
Several parts of the country experienced snow last night, including areas in west Cork, Limerick, Clare and Wicklow, as temperatures dipped below freezing.
A Status Yellow weather warning for snow and ice is in place for the entire country until 11pm this evening, with a second warning for low temperatures and ice in effect until 10am on Friday.
Even as the country-wide snow warning lifts tonight, it will be immediately followed by a warning for Cavan, Monaghan and all of Leinster from 11pm until 7am tomorrow.
Gerry Murphy of Met Éireann explained that there is a weather band of “what we’d normally consider a band of rain moving northwards over the country, but because it is so cold, that is falling as sleet and snow in many areas as it does so”.
The northern flank of the band is currently in the north midlands from Dundalk to Mayo.
“As it continues to move northwards, it is going to continue to bring sleet and snow to many areas today,” Murphy explained, speaking to RTÉ Radio One’s Morning Ireland.
“It must be said that behind it, to the south, it’s actually going to get milder, which means it will turn back to rain and sleet and some of the early morning snow in the south of the country will tend to melt during during the day.
“It’s the north midlands this morning and parts of Connacht and Ulster as we go through today that will continue to get falls of sleet and snow.
“But it should be pointed out that there are two really halves to this story. It’s rain, sleet and snow pushing up at the moment; however, this evening and tonight as it gets much colder and as the system begins to track eastwards to move away from us, then tonight in many areas, it will turn to sleet and snow, especially over the eastern half of the country, and it will be that bit windier as well.”
Temperatures are expected to be at their highest today at around one to five degrees in the afternoon, falling to lowest temperatures of to minus four to zero degrees overnight.
Met Éireann expects that residual rain, sleet and snow in the east will clear into the Irish Sea early tomorrow morning, giving way to a cold and mostly dry day with sunny spells and highest temperatures of four to seven degrees.
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site