Blizzards to cause 'treacherous conditions' across UK with 80km/h winds forecast

BLIZZARDS ARE DUE to cause “treacherous conditions” in the UK tonight and tomorrow morning – with 80km/h winds and up to 40cm of snow forecast in some areas.

The UK Met Office has issued three amber warnings for northern England, the Midlands, North Wales and Northern Ireland, where “significant disruption” to transport and power supplies is expected.

Three yellow warnings for snow also cover much of the rest of the nation, with the exception of southern England and western Scotland.

Met Office meteorologist Alex Burkill said that a pocket of western Scotland covering Glasgow and the county of Argyll may be the only region untouched by heavy rain and snow over the next 24 hours.

He said the worst of the weather is expected in north-west Wales and northern England, where “gusts of easily 50mph (80km/h)” are on a collision course with “30 to 40cm of snow”.

Burkill said: “The combination of heavy snow and gales is why we’re likely to see blizzards and drifting snow which causes extra hazards on the roads.

“In places covered by amber warnings, there will be very difficult, treacherous conditions.

“Ideally avoid travelling in those periods – but if you have to head out then be aware that journeys could take significantly longer.”

Joe Giddens / PA Images Snow surrounds the Church of St Mary and All Saints in the village of Fotheringhay, Northamptonshire Joe Giddens / PA Images / PA Images

Burkill added that while Devon and Cornwall should be free from the snow, the region is predicted to be hit by the strongest winds of around 60mph (96km/h) this evening.

People in the south of England are likely to experience the worst of the rain.

Tonight’s temperatures will be similar to yesterday, which was the coldest night of the year, before even colder conditions move in tomorrow night.

Burkill said that areas of the Highlands could see 17 degrees, after this year’s record low of -16 degrees was recorded at Altnaharra in the region.

Liam McBurney / PA Images A lamb sits in a field covered by snow in Carryduff, Northern Ireland Liam McBurney / PA Images / PA Images

UK Met Office forecasters said this was also the lowest March temperature seen in the UK since 2010, when -18.6 degrees was recorded at Braemar in Aberdeenshire.

The coldest March night on record was -22.8 degrees at Logie Coldstone in Aberdeenshire on 14 March 1958.

Meanwhile, the warmest overnight temperature for the mainland was 9.8 degrees at Culdrose in Cornwall – while 10.8 degrees was recorded at St Mary’s Airport on the Isles of Scilly.

Burkill said the “large contrast across the UK” was due to the “cold Arctic air” moving from the north while a milder front covered the south.

National Highways issued a “severe weather alert” for snow covering the North East, North West and Midlands regions until 8am tomorrow, where motorists have been warned not to drive unless their journey is essential.

East Midlands Airport, in Castle Donington, Leicestershire, has temporarily closed its runway due to the weather.

In a statement, the airport said: “Following a period of heavy snowfall, we have temporarily closed our runway.

“Health and safety will always be our top priority and operations will resume at the earliest opportunity.

“Passengers are advised to contact their airline for the most up-to-date flight information.”

Peter Byrne / PA Images Motorists have been warned only to make essential journeys during the times that amber warnings are in place Peter Byrne / PA Images / PA Images

The UK Met Office amber snow alert for England lasts for 21 hours from 3pm today and covers major cities including Liverpool, Sheffield, Bradford and Leeds.

Over Wales, an amber snow and ice warning is in place from noon until 9am tomorrow, stretching from the north coast to Radnorshire.

Another amber snow and ice warning in Northern Ireland covers Belfast and areas south of the city from 3pm today until 4am tomorrow.