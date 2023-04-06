EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest news stories of the day.

1. #BIDEN The US President will visit Dundalk, take a trip to the Áras and give a big address to the crowds in Ballina during his visit next week.

Advertisement

2. #M50 Motorists are being warned about an increase in scam text messages from fraudsters claiming to be a motorway operator.

3. #MACRON French President Emmanuel Macron has said he is counting on his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping to “bring Russia to its senses” over its war in Ukraine.

4. #EVICTIONS Sinn Féin’s housing spokesman Eoin O Broin has said he expressed remorse and regret after tweeting an image depicting Garda presence at a famine-era eviction.

5. #COURTS A second teenager has been spared a custodial sentence for attacking a Chinese woman who was pushed into a canal in Dublin after she stood up to youths making racial insults.