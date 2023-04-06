Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest news stories of the day.
1. #BIDEN The US President will visit Dundalk, take a trip to the Áras and give a big address to the crowds in Ballina during his visit next week.
2. #M50 Motorists are being warned about an increase in scam text messages from fraudsters claiming to be a motorway operator.
3. #MACRON French President Emmanuel Macron has said he is counting on his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping to “bring Russia to its senses” over its war in Ukraine.
4. #EVICTIONS Sinn Féin’s housing spokesman Eoin O Broin has said he expressed remorse and regret after tweeting an image depicting Garda presence at a famine-era eviction.
5. #COURTS A second teenager has been spared a custodial sentence for attacking a Chinese woman who was pushed into a canal in Dublin after she stood up to youths making racial insults.
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site