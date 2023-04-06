Drivers warned of an increase in motorway text scams ahead of the Easter weekend

MOTORISTS ARE BEING warned about an increase in scam text messages from fraudsters claiming to be a motorway operator.

The scam text message, often purporting to be from eFlow which operates the tolling system on the M50, urges people to pay outstanding toll charges or update account details.

However, the website links in these messages are not genuine and are instead an attempt to collect personal card and online banking details.

eFlow has advised anyone who receives a text message regarding unpaid tolls to ignore the message and not to open any links.

eFlow has also confirmed it does not ask customers to open any links in text messages to confirm payment details.

Bank of Ireland has also warned customers that the bank is currently seeing a large spike in these motorway-related scams and is reminding motorists to be especially cautious ahead of the Easter weekend.

Examples of the fraudulent messages are pictured below:

Bank of Ireland has advised their customers to never click on links or respond to text messages which appear to be sent by a motorway toll operator looking for payment for an unpaid toll.

Companies like motorway toll operators, banks, delivery companies, and utility providers will never send a text containing a link to a website that requests online banking details.

Bank of Ireland has also advised customers to verify the identity of the text sender by calling the company using their legitimate phone number.

BOI customers who receive a suspicious text are also advised to email a screenshot of the text to 365Security@boi.com and then delete the text.

Anyone who thinks they may have given away banking details to a fraudster should contact their bank immediately.

Nicola Sadlier, head of fraud at Bank of Ireland, said these attacks “tend to come in waves, and the latest theme is motorway fraud”.

She explained: “When you click on the text it leads to a fake website where some will end up providing their confidential card and bank account details.

“As more people will be hitting the roads this Easter weekend, they might be more inclined to click on such a text message thinking it is legitimate.

“In the past we have seen similar waves of fraudulent messages appearing to be from delivery services, Government agencies or banks and now it seems that motorway smishing is trending.

“Text messages should be treated with extreme caution – the general rule is never trust, always verify.”