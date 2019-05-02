The 5 at 5: Thursday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #PAY DAY: Several Irish banks had advised customers that delayed payments will be made after a European bank holiday caused disruption.

2. #ANA KRIEGEL: The trial of two boys for the murder of teenager Ana Kriegel has heard details of a garda statement made by one of the boys.

3. #WATERFORD: Minister Simon Harris said the four pathologists that raised concerns about the mortuary in University Hospital Waterford “carried out an important duty”.

4. #ROADS: The Road Safety Authority has called on motorcyclists to take specific care on the roads ahead of the May bank holiday weekend.

5. #RAD-IO ROUND: After quitting the station in March, Jenny Greene is returning to 2FM to host a new daytime slot.

Pay day delays, Ana Kriegel murder trial and the radio merry-go-round.