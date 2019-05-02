Micheál Martin says Taoiseach's remarks on Waterford mortuary 'undermined' pathologists

FIANNA FÁIL LEADER Micheál Martin said that he was “surprised” by the Taoiseach’s comments about the mortuary at University Hospital Waterford, and said they undermined the concerns raised by four pathologists.

Last week concerns were raised about dead bodies being left on trolleys in the corridors of the mortuary, leading to closed-coffin funerals, and exposing the public visiting hospitals “to the odours of a postmortem room”.

But since the news broke last week, the South-South West Hospital Group and Waterford University Hospital said that it hadn’t received a complaint from the public or an incident report form from staff members in relation to the mortuary.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has since said that he wasn’t sure if the claims were true and that there was “no evidence” to support the allegations from those who made them.

These concerns were first raised in an October letter signed by four consultant pathologists seen by the Waterford News and Star. Darren Skelton, the journalist who broke the story after receiving the letter in a Freedom of Information request, published the letter on Twitter today.

Here is the letter, signed by the four pathologists who are as angry, and united today as they were when they wrote it. pic.twitter.com/7PoO9qLUqe — Darren Skelton (@Deisesupes) May 2, 2019 Source: Darren Skelton /Twitter

Speaking at the launch of Fianna Fáil’s European election manifesto, Martin said: “I was surprised by the Taoiseach’s remarks because he was essentially undermining the contributions that the doctors made.”

I think there’s a tendency to try to undermine people within our health system who try to raise serious issues, which I worry about. It’s not just on this issue, it’s on other issues.

“There’s a certain culture of fear within our health system to speak out for fear that the system will be down on top of you very quickly and that’s something I don’t like.

There are clearly issues with that mortuary in Waterford University Hospital, there’s no point trying to undermine the people articulating the issues on that, there’s ongoing correspondence on the issue.

Martin says "we should never weaponise the Irish language" and criticises both Sinn Féin and the DUP's approach to Stormont negotiations in trying to get an Assembly back up and running. pic.twitter.com/vCZcIQe4uY — Gráinne Ní Aodha (@GAodha) May 2, 2019 Source: Gráinne Ní Aodha /Twitter

All five of Fianna Fáil’s MEP candidates were present today’s launch: Barry Andrews in Dublin; Brendan Smith and Anne Rabbitte in the Midlands North West; and Billy Kelleher and Malcolm Byrne in Ireland South.

Kelleher said that the European elections and local elections running concurrently means that there’s a “difficulty in getting a strong debate” on issues in the EU and Europe, which Rabbitte agreed with strongly.

When asked if he was concerned about the threat Peter Casey posed in taking Fianna Fáil’s support, Martin says he doesn’t think his party’s candidates will receive less support because of Casey, but said that people should be scrutinising what he says.

On issues in Northern Ireland, Martin says “we should never weaponise the Irish language” and criticised both Sinn Féin and the DUP’s approach to Stormont negotiations to get an Assembly back up and running.

Martin warned of the trepidation in relation to an EU army, saying that it’s constantly used to create a fear about Europe.

How many times in the last 5 decades have we heard of the scare tactics of an EU army? It seems to be trotted out every time there is an election.

In their manifesto, Fianna Fáil pledges to “fully maintain our neutrality status”, which has enabled Ireland to “play a leading role as independent peacekeepers across the globe”. But it adds:

“Fianna Fáil is opposed to the creation of an Eu-wide army as it would breach out central principle of neutrality. Any role Ireland plays in European Defence Agency programmes should be guided by this core policy of maintaining our neutrality, underpinned by the triple lock mechanism.”

Martin accused Sinn Féin of fermenting “an anti-EU agenda”, and being “soft on Russia” in relation to its military involvement in the Ukraine.

Martin also took aim at Sinn Féin MEP candidate Matt Carthy, saying that a vote for him would be a vote for Carthy as an MEP for a short time, as he’s expected to run as a TD in the next general election.