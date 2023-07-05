Advertisement

Wednesday 5 July 2023
GOOD EVENING
EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.

1. #RTÉ PAYMENTS SCANDAL: Latest revelations are swirling around the broadcaster ands its back in front of an Oireachtas Committee.

2. #TEACHER INFLUENCERS: There are calls for the Government to step in and stop the practice of ‘influencer teachers’ filming paid partnership social media posts in collaboration with Horse Racing Ireland in classrooms.

3. #SLIGO ASSAULTS: Three men have been arrested in relation to assaults and a number of public order incidents at a pub in Co Sligo.

4. #DERRY MURDER: A man has been sentenced to a minimum of 18 years in prison for murdering his wife by setting her alight in a car after throwing petrol over her.

5. #JUST STOP OIL: Climate activists managed to stop a tennis game at Wimbledon by running onto the court and throwing what appeared to be confetti onto the grass.

Eoghan Dalton
