1. #RESIGNATION It’s the end of an era as Nicola Sturgeon has resigned as Scotland’s first minister after more than eight years in the role.

2. #KINAHANS A seizure of nearly €3 million worth of cocaine from an alleged drugs factory off Dublin’s Long Mile Road, along with the arrest of eight people, represents the latest setback for the Kinahan Organised Crime Gang.

3. #COST OF LIVING The government will announce a cost-of-living package next Tuesday, entailing both targeted and universal elements for different sections of society, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has told the Dáil.

4. #NICOLA BULLEY Social media has “distracted significantly” from police efforts to find missing mother-of-two Nicola Bulley, according to the lead investigator in the case.

5. #RTÉ PAY: Ryan Tubridy remains RTÉ’s highest-paid presenter, according to the national broadcaster’s list of its ten best-paid personnel with €440,000 in 2021.