Nicola Sturgeon set to resign as Scotland's first minister

NICOLA STURGEON IS to resign as Scotland’s first minister after more than eight years in the role.

The Scottish National Party leader is expected to make the announcement at a press conference at her official residence Bute House in Edinburgh at 11am, BBC News reports.

Sturgeon has been first minister since November 2014, when she took over from Alex Salmond following the independence referendum.

She went on to become the country’s longest-serving first minister.

BBC chief political correspondent Nick Eardley reported that a source close to Sturgeon said: “She’s had enough.”

Advertisement

Sturgeon was the first female First Minister since the creation of the Scottish Parliament, a time which saw her lead the SNP to repeated election victories at UK, Scottish and local level.

However, she has been mired in controversy in recent months as her Government sought to push through gender reforms, only for them to be blocked by the UK Government. And recent weeks have seen her forced to deal with the housing of transgender prisoners in women’s facilities.

Rising to power unopposed after the ill-fated independence referendum in 2014, Sturgeon took over from Salmond, the mentor with whom she would come into conflict in the years to come over the handling of sexual harassment allegations made against him.

But the First Minister stands down without realising her key political mission – independence for Scotland.

Her party will meet next month to discuss the holding of treating the next UK election as a “de facto referendum”, with more than 50% of the vote being considered a mandate to begin negotiations for Scotland to become an independent country.

With reporting by Órla Ryan

This is a breaking news story and will be updated