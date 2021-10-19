The 5 at 5: Tuesday

1. #BOP BOP BOP: Nightclubs will be allowed to reopen as planned this Friday, 22 October – but new advice specifically for the sector is being developed, and has yet to be released.

2. #JAILED: A man who used a wooden post to strike a woman on the head during an anti-lockdown rally last year has been jailed for two years.

3. #FULL HOUSE: The Government has confirmed they are pressing ahead with plans to allow sports stadia return to full capacity from this Friday, 22 October.

4. #WEDDINGS: Restrictions on the number of people allowed to attend weddings have been removed as part of a curtailed easing of Covid-19 measures.

5. #RIP: A moment of silence was observed in the Dáil this afternoon in memory of MP David Amess who was stabbed to death while meeting constituents last week.