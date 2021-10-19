Number restrictions on weddings and religious ceremonies lifted

RESTRICTIONS ON THE number of people allowed to attend weddings have been removed as part of a curtailed easing of Covid-19 measures.

Capacity limits at religious ceremonies have also been removed but all other protective measures at the gatherings remain in place, Taoiseach Michaél Martin announced today.

These measures include that wedding receptions must be a sit-down meal only, live entertainment is permitted at the reception and ceremony, dancing is permitted but guests should emphasise personal responsibility.

The removal of numbers restrictions on weddings and religious ceremonies was long-expected to take place on 22 October. However, this was cast into doubt in recent weeks amid rising Covid case numbers.

The uncertainty caused anger in the wedding and hospitality industry and among couples getting married in the coming days and weeks, who have not known how many guests will be allowed to attend their event.