Dublin: 14°C Tuesday 19 October 2021
Cabinet meets today to consider changes to restrictions from 22 October

NPHEt met yesterday on the issue.

By Aoife Barry Tuesday 19 Oct 2021, 6:00 AM
1 hour ago 2,263 Views 2 Comments
CABINET IS SET to meet today to discuss the easing of coronavirus restrictions on Friday.

The meeting comes after yesterday’s NPHET meeting, which itself was on foot of rising concerns about Covid-19 rates across the country. 

Almost all remaining Covid-19 restrictions are due to be lifted on 22 October, but a recent rise in cases numbers and hospitalisations has thrown the plan into doubt.

Yesterday evening, Taoiseach Micheál Martin said Government was considering extending the use of the Covid pass, mask wearing and social distancing beyond 22 October. 

Martin also said he is a strong believer in antigen testing, and that the use of such testing will be considered by Cabinet. 

He described the rise in hospitalisations as a “cause for reflection”. 

Last week, senior government officials heard that Ireland’s Covid-19 situation has taken an unexpected turn. 

The government was seeking detailed data from health officials on the increasing Covid-19 case numbers and hospitalisations ahead of today’s Cabinet meeting.

Last week saw one day where over 2,000 new cases of Covid-19 were reported.

NPHET’s head of modelling Professor Philip Nolan said at the time: “Fundamentally we’re on a knife edge here, balanced between the protection of vaccination, which is offering this huge protection.”

“For people who are not yet vaccinated or haven’t completed their vaccination regimen, we as a society need to do everything we can to encourage and support those people to take up the vaccine, for whatever reason they’ve avoided to date, see what can we do to encourage them.” 

Nolan said that high vaccination rates are preventing a surge of infections.

Currently, fewer than 10% of the adult population is unvaccinated, but those who have not been vaccinated make up about half of those hospitalised with Covid-19 and two- thirds of those in ICU. 

