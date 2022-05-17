The 5 at 5: Tuesday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #NMH: The Taoiseach has said that “a lot of the arguments” against going ahead with the National Maternity Hospital (NMH) plan “didn’t hold up” over the past two weeks.

2. #PROTOCOL: The EU said it “will need to respond with all measures at its disposal” if Britain goes ahead with unilateral changes to the part of the Brexit deal on Northern Ireland.

3. #UKRAINE: Efforts remain underway to rescue the last of the defenders inside the Azovstal steel plant in the ruined city of Mariupol after Ukrainian officials said the fighters had “completed their mission” and there was no way to free the plant by military means.

Advertisement

4. #WAGATHA CHRISTIE: Coleen Rooney has become “a different mother” and “a different wife” since her “reveal” post and Rebekah Vardy’s subsequent libel claim against her, Wayne Rooney told the High Court.

5. #CARLOW: Gardaí have launched an investigation after a car was driven into a tanning shop and set on fire in Carlow town overnight.